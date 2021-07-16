Square creating bitcoin-focused biz to build financial services products: Jack Dorsey

San Francisco-based digital payments company Square Inc is creating a new business line to help build financial services products focused on Bitcoin, tweeted Jack Dorsey, Chief Executive Officer of both Square and Twitter.

"Square is creating a new business (joining Seller, Cash App, & Tidal) focused on building an open developer platform with the sole goal of making it easy to create non-custodial, permissionless, and decentralised financial services. Our primary focus is #Bitcoin," Dorsey tweeted, adding that the new business doesn't have a name yet.

Square is creating a new business (joining Seller, Cash App, & Tidal) focused on building an open developer platform with the sole goal of making it easy to create non-custodial, permissionless, and decentralized financial services. Our primary focus is #Bitcoin. Its name is TBD. — jack (@jack) July 15, 2021

The new company would be building an open developer platform with the goal of making it easy to create decentralised financial services.

"Like our new #Bitcoin hardware wallet, we're going to do this completely in the open," he tweeted. "Open roadmap, open development, and open source."

How is this different from @SqCrypto? Square doesn’t give direction to @SqCrypto, only funding. They chose to work on LDK, and are doing an incredible job! TBD will be focused on creating a platform business, and will open source our work along the way. — jack (@jack) July 15, 2021

Last month, he announced that Square is building a hardware wallet for cryptocurrency. In February, the company announced Bitcoin now makes up 5 per cent of its total holdings.

Dorsey's new business will be led by Mike Brock, who currently heads the Strategic Development Group at Cash App. The new business will be completely open-source like Square's previously announced hardware wallet for bitcoin.

Fintech company Square, founded in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey, has three business lines: Cash App, Square Seller products and music-streaming service Tidal.

Dorsey, who has been a huge supporter of Bitcoin, has long been interested in transforming Square into a broader organisation with a number of standalone units.

Also Read: IPO-bound LIC books record Rs 10,000 cr stock market profit

Also Read: Indian economy to grow at 6.5-7% from FY23, says CEA

Also Read: Ask Money Today: What are income tax rules on sale of US listed shares?