Sridhar Vembu’s Arattai to remove username-based accounts amid WhatsApp row

Zoho co-founder Sridhar Vembu announced that Arattai, its instant messaging platform, will be removing the username-based account feature amid the ongoing controversy surrounding WhatsApp's username feature. Vembu shared an X post announcing the change to the app, claiming that the platform will comply with the government’s regulatory change.

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The post reads, “We will be disabling the username-based account feature in Arattai to comply with the regulatory change.” However, he did not disclose a timeline for the change, but said the feature would be removed in response to the government's concerns.

Must read: After WhatsApp, Telegram and Signal face government scrutiny over ‘usernames’ features

The announcement comes just days after the centre sent a notice to Meta. On the other hand, the Indian government is also asking similar questions to other messaging platforms, including Telegram and Signal.

We will be disabling the user name based account feature in Arattai, to comply with the regulatory change.



Thank you 🙏 — Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) July 2, 2026

Arattai to remove username-based accounts

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Arattai is an India-made messaging platform by Zoho that offers features like text messaging, voice calls and video calls. The platform was launched as a privacy-focused space for users with end-to-end encryption and secure communication features.

However, now Vembu has decided to remove the username-based account after the government raised concerns and sought explanations for WhatsApp's username even before the feature's launch. This feature has triggered broader discussion around digital privacy, impersonation, and user anonymity.

Must read: WhatsApp issues clarification on usernames feature via FAQs amid govt scrutiny

Now, Arattai is among the first messaging platforms to publicly respond to the government's concerns over WhatsApp's proposed feature.

What WhatsApp’s username feature is under fire?

In a notice sent to Meta, the government expressed concerns over the username feature and that it could be misused for online fraud, phishing, digital arrest scams and impersonation attacks.

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“This feature may facilitate impersonation and identity spoofing, including impersonation of individuals, public authorities, financial institutions, and government agencies, by permitting the adoption of usernames closely resembling those of genuine persons or institutions,” the notice reads.

Now, Meta has been given three days to provide an explanation about the feature, and has halted the username reservation rollout until the issue is reviewed by the government.