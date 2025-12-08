SpaceX’s satellite internet division, Starlink, briefly appeared to reveal subscription prices for Indian users, sparking widespread reports that the service was close to launch with monthly fees set at more than ₹8,000. The figures circulated after what appeared to be Starlink’s India website displayed plan details, hardware information, and promotional claims about reliability and data limits.

Advertisement

The company has now confirmed that none of the information was genuine.

Lauren Dreyer, vice president of Starlink Business Operations, stated on X that the website was not live and that Starlink had neither announced service pricing for India nor begun accepting orders. She explained that a configuration glitch briefly made internal placeholder data visible to the public. According to her, the numbers shown did not represent what Starlink intends to charge customers in India. The issue was fixed shortly after it was noticed.

The original listing, which several media outlets reported before it was removed, had suggested a monthly residential subscription priced at ₹8,600 alongside a hardware kit costing ₹34,000. The kit was described as including a satellite dish, a kickstand, a third-generation router, a 15 metre cable, a 1.5 metre AC cable and a power supply. The listing also mentioned unlimited data, a 30-day free trial and more than 99.9 per cent uptime. These claims should now be treated as test data rather than part of any confirmed offering.

Advertisement

Starlink reiterated that it remains focused on securing final government approvals required to begin legitimate commercial operations in the country. Its availability map still shows India as pending regulatory clearance. That said, the company has already obtained key licences from the Department of Telecommunications and the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre. Once the final approvals are in place, the company intends to activate both its service and its official India website.

In recent months, the firm has also been building an on-ground presence by setting up an operational hub in Bengaluru and a commercial hub in Mumbai. Job listings posted in October included openings for a payments manager, accounting manager, senior treasury analyst and tax manager, signalling an expanded India footprint ahead of launch.

Advertisement

Despite the premature circulation of the test pricing, interest in Starlink remains high across rural and underserved regions of Indi,a where connectivity gaps persist. The company has emphasised its enthusiasm for bringing high-speed satellite broadband to the country, noting that it looks forward to connecting users once the regulatory process is complete.

For now, Starlink has not disclosed any pricing for either residential or business services in India. Until it does so formally, any figures shared online should be regarded as speculative.