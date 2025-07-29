Starlink limited to 20 lakh users in India, monthly cost around Rs 3,000: Telecom minister

Elon Musk’s satellite internet venture, Starlink, will be capped at serving 20 lakh users across India and offer speeds of up to 200 Mbps, according to Union Minister of State for Communications, Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar. The announcement comes amid ongoing concerns about the potential impact of satellite communication services on India’s existing telecom ecosystem.

“Starlink can have only 20 lakh customers in India and offer up to 200 Mbps speed. That won’t affect telecom services,” Sekhar said on the sidelines of a Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) review meeting. He sought to reassure stakeholders that the arrival of Starlink will not pose a major threat to existing players, particularly state-run BSNL.

Government officials have indicated that the cap on Starlink connections is tied to the company’s current operational capacity, rather than any policy restriction. The minister also highlighted that high service costs will further limit Starlink’s reach. “The upfront cost for satcom services will be too high, and the monthly cost may be around ₹3,000,” Sekhar said.

Given these pricing dynamics, Starlink is expected to remain a niche offering targeting rural and remote areas with limited access to conventional broadband infrastructure, regions where BSNL already maintains a strong presence. The government, meanwhile, is accelerating work on rules around satcom spectrum allocation to better regulate the sector.

At the same meeting, Sekhar confirmed that BSNL has completed its nationwide 4G rollout and will focus on expanding market share rather than raising tariffs. “We want the market first. There are no tariff hikes planned,” he added, signalling the state operator’s strategy to maintain affordable pricing in areas where it could face new satcom competition.