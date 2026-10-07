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Starlink nearly India-ready: 20 gateways in place, but one clearance still pending

Starlink nearly India-ready: 20 gateways in place, but one clearance still pending

SpaceX’s Starlink is close to launching its satellite internet service in India, having established 20 gateway sites. Final regulatory approval is awaited to begin operations and support Prime Minister Modi’s goal of universal connectivity.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 7, 2026 4:30 PM IST
Starlink nearly India-ready: 20 gateways in place, but one clearance still pendingDreyer revealed that Starlink has already invested in ground infrastructure in India, which includes 20 gateway sites with hundreds of antennas.

The India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2026 has commenced with some exciting announcements, starting with SpaceX’s plans to bring Starlink connectivity to the country. Lauren Dreyer, Vice President, Starlink Business Operations, SpaceX, revealed that its infrastructure for India operations is already in place and aligned with the country’s regulatory and security requirements.

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During Dreyer address at IMC, it was revealed that Starlink has been working with Indian authorities and telecom companies for about five years to align with India's regulatory, security, and operational requirements.

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“Starlink has been working closely with Indian regulators, industry, and operators to understand how to adapt and prepare Starlink operations here in India to serve India best. We have built our Starlink operations specifically for India in recognition of Indian security requirements and other regulations,” Dreyer said.

 Starlink India progress

Dreyer revealed that Starlink has already invested in ground infrastructure in India, which includes 20 gateway sites with hundreds of antennas. These gateways are ground stations that connect Starlink's satellite network to terrestrial internet infrastructure.

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“We have established the operations to be ready to serve India... Starlink offers the biggest potential to help accelerate the speed to connect 100% of India,” she added. However, it is still awaiting necessary approvals. The company believes that its satellite network could help expand internet connectivity to more parts of India, particularly areas that are difficult to reach through traditional broadband or mobile networks.

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Dreyer further revealed that Starlink has signed MoUs with Airtel and Jio to prepare for India operations. It's also talking to state governments to understand local connectivity needs, and Starlink has already signed letters of intent (LOIs) with Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Meghalaya, showing interest in working with the company.

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Dreyer also linked Starlink's plans to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's goal of universal connectivity, saying the company is ready to help achieve 100% connectivity across India.

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Published on: Oct 7, 2026 4:30 PM IST
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