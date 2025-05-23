Starlink officially launches high-speed satellite internet in Bangladesh, here's how much it costs

Starlink has formally launched its much-anticipated satellite-based internet service in Bangladesh, introducing unlimited data packages with speeds of up to 300 Mbps. The service aims to bridge the digital divide, particularly in areas lacking reliable fibre connectivity, by delivering fast, stable internet via satellite.

Customers now have the option to choose between the “Starlink Residential” package, priced at Tk 6,000 per month (approx. INR 4,500), and the more affordable “Residential Lite” plan at Tk 4,200 (approx. INR 3,150). Both options require a one-time installation fee of Tk 47,000 (approx. INR 35,000).

The rollout comes just 90 days after Starlink received its licence from the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) on 29 April—a process officials say is the fastest Non-Geostationary Orbit (NGSO) satellite internet licence approval in the country’s history.

Originally proposed at Tk 7,000 (approx. INR 5,250) a month, the final tariffs are the result of negotiations aimed at increasing affordability. Each Starlink terminal can cover an area of 20–30 metres, sufficient for up to three rooms in a multi-storey building.

The government is also working on a financial package to make Starlink more accessible to organisations providing citizen services, potentially through microcredit, financial institutions, and banks.