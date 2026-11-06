Starlink's India entry: Govt sources reveal what delayed its application

Must read: Elon Musk ordered Starlink slowdown in Ukraine; why Kyiv's military drones suddenly lost connectivity

The report highlighted that OneWeb was the first one to submit the necessary compliance documents, followed by Jio and Starlink. Hence, the Indian government has a clear message saying that all companies must follow the same regulatory requirements.

Before satellite internet services can reach a wider customer base, the government needs to settle how the service will be allocated and priced. Additionally, all three companies must fulfil the prescribed security requirements. Officials said these steps would pave the way for the growth of the broader satcom industry.

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Must read: Another roadblock for Elon Musk's Starlink? Govt mulls security system for foreign satcom firms

Previously, Elon Musk has criticized India's regulatory approval process for satellite internet services, alleging that “certain oligarchs” were blocking Starlink’s entry to preserve a monopolistic chokehold on the telecom market. Musk later sharpened the claim by asking on X whether Mukesh Ambani was “the real boss of India,” implying that powerful business interests were delaying Starlink’s commercial launch.

Later, India’s Ministry of Communications rejected the allegation, saying its framework is “fair and non-discriminatory” and that licensed satellite operators, including Starlink, Jio Satcom, and Eutelsat OneWeb, still need security clearances and related approvals before commercial operations.