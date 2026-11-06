Starlink's India entry: Govt sources reveal what delayed its application

The Indian government says that it welcomes all satellite communication (Satcom) companies in the country and says that it does not intend to restrict the market to any particular company. Recently, several telecom companies, including Starlink, Eutelsat OneWeb, Jio Satellite Communications, and Amazon, are awaiting regulatory approvals to start the Satcom service in India. However, the companies are facing challenges or delays in the approval process.
According to an ANI report, the Indian Government welcomes the move, but sources highlighted that Starlink was the last to submit its application for entering India's satcom market, and it reportedly took the longest to submit the required compliance documents. This is causing delays in necessary approvals and clearances before they can commercially offer services in India.