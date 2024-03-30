Started my career on shop floor of auto plant: Anand Mahindra replies to Elon Musk

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, speaking on Friday, disclosed his humble beginnings on the shop floor of an automobile plant in response to remarks made by Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX.

In a recent post, Musk, owner of X, highlighted the scarcity of movies depicting the manufacturing process, contrasting it with the abundance of films showcasing lone inventors experiencing "eureka" moments in their garages. He stressed the undervaluation of manufacturing by the public and described the challenges of achieving high-volume, positive-margin production as significantly more demanding than creating prototypes.

"I couldn't agree more," Mahindra concurred in his response. "I started my career on the shop floor of an auto plant. And have never stopped being in awe of the relentless effort and non-stop problem solving that goes into making products at high volume."

He further advocated for the recognition of manufacturing heroes, suggesting that films depicting the manufacturing process would garner significant viewership, citing the popularity of their own manufacturing videos on YouTube.

Support for this sentiment came from one of Mahindra's followers, who highlighted the under-representation of manufacturing in popular culture and the abundance of untold stories within the industry.

Established in 1945, the Mahindra Group stands as one of the largest conglomerates, boasting 260,000 employees across more than 100 countries. The company holds a prominent position in various sectors including farm equipment, utility vehicles, information technology, and financial services in India. Additionally, it claims the title of the world's largest tractor company by volume.