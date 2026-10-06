‘Steve changed the world’: Tim Cook, John Ternus pay tribute to Steve Jobs’ legacy on 15th death anniversary

On October 5, 2026, Apple founder Steve Jobs left the world, marking 15 years since his death and leaving behind a lasting legacy that continues to shape Apple and the technology industry. To pay tribute, former CEO and Jobs' closest friend, Tim Cook, along with current Apple CEO John Ternus, shared heartfelt posts on X, remembering his enduring influence and the impact he continues to have on Apple.
“There are people who leave a mark on the world, and then there are people who change it entirely,” Cook wrote. “Steve changed the world and so many lives in the process. He certainly changed my life forever. His spirit lives on in everything he created and everyone he inspired.”