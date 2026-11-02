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‘Stop AI development if….”: Microsoft AI chief warns against machines gaining consciousness

‘Stop AI development if….”: Microsoft AI chief warns against machines gaining consciousness

Microsoft's AI head Mustafa Suleyman warns that AI systems are not conscious and lack feelings. He calls for halting AI development if consciousness emerges and stresses prioritising human and environmental welfare.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Nov 2, 2026 11:43 AM IST
‘Stop AI development if….”: Microsoft AI chief warns against machines gaining consciousnessMicrosoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has created fears about its advanced and autonomous behaviour, and now one of the industry’s most senior voices is asking whether machines could one day become conscious, and what the world should do if they do. Microsoft AI chief Mustafa Suleyman has shared an urgent message about AI and what could happen if it gains consciousness.

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In September 2026, Suleyman shared an article titled "A warning about ‘model welfare,’” highlighting his stance artificial intelligence systems. However, according to him, the article gained much criticism, and that people misinterpreted his statement. In an X post, he clarified his stance about AI, saying, “AIs are not conscious. They do not feel, experience, or suffer.”

Must read: Beyond the AI hype: How Industrial AI is reshaping India’s factories and infrastructure

He stated that there is no evidence that AI systems are conscious or capable of having experiences that would make their welfare a concern. But he said that if this changes, the findings must be shared publicly at once so society can debate how AI should be treated.

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“I have seen no evidence that AIs are conscious or deserve welfare. If that data emerges, I would of course update my position,” Suleyman said, “if any evidence exists that AIs are conscious today, or conscious enough to deserve welfare, then this must be immediately disclosed publicly, since everyone in society should decide how we should move forward.”

AI gaining consciousness is “reckless”

In the post, Suleyman highlighted that developing consciousness for AI would be “reckless,” and “we should not build them.”

“If consciousness started to emerge in training, I would call for everyone to stop AI development until we could design out those properties,” he added. He stated that AI should be developed for human welfare and for the world’s benefit.

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Must read: OpenAI strengthens AI safety checks after models attempt unexpected actions during training

The debate started after Anthropic raised its voice around “model welfare” and updated its constitution that guides how its AI model, Claude, should behave in beginning of the year. It asked researchers to seriously consider whether Claude could have some form of consciousness or moral status, and whether its welfare should matter. The startup discussed treating Claude as though it might have its own preferences and well-being.

However, Microsoft's AI chief believes this approach is risky. Suleyman believes that society should be extremely cautious about giving AI human-like attributes without evidence.

Humans, animals and nature first

In the post, Suleyman expressed Microsoft’s focus on developing AI that is human-centric. “Our welfare concerns should be focused on humans on earth experiencing life, today, as well as animals and our precious and fragile natural environment,” he said.

Must read: Anthropic explains how Claude flags conversations that may involve harmful activity

Considering the welfare of people, Suleyman argues that technology companies have no right to create an entirely new species of conscious beings, even if they claim they would prioritise those beings' welfare.

He also warned about the possibility of digital minds becoming smarter and more capable than humans collectively. He sees this as a potentially serious development.

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“These AIs will be world-class in persuasion and deception. They may ultimately end up harming us simply because they’ll compete with us for resources (energy, compute, construction materials, revenue generation to fund their explorations and desires, and so on),” he said.

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Published on: Nov 2, 2026 11:43 AM IST
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