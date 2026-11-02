‘Stop AI development if….”: Microsoft AI chief warns against machines gaining consciousness

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He stated that there is no evidence that AI systems are conscious or capable of having experiences that would make their welfare a concern. But he said that if this changes, the findings must be shared publicly at once so society can debate how AI should be treated.

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https://t.co/6VpPCdA4NM — Mustafa Suleyman (@mustafasuleyman) November 1, 2026

“I have seen no evidence that AIs are conscious or deserve welfare. If that data emerges, I would of course update my position,” Suleyman said, “if any evidence exists that AIs are conscious today, or conscious enough to deserve welfare, then this must be immediately disclosed publicly, since everyone in society should decide how we should move forward.”

AI gaining consciousness is “reckless”

In the post, Suleyman highlighted that developing consciousness for AI would be “reckless,” and “we should not build them.”

“If consciousness started to emerge in training, I would call for everyone to stop AI development until we could design out those properties,” he added. He stated that AI should be developed for human welfare and for the world’s benefit.

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The debate started after Anthropic raised its voice around “model welfare” and updated its constitution that guides how its AI model, Claude, should behave in beginning of the year. It asked researchers to seriously consider whether Claude could have some form of consciousness or moral status, and whether its welfare should matter. The startup discussed treating Claude as though it might have its own preferences and well-being.

However, Microsoft's AI chief believes this approach is risky. Suleyman believes that society should be extremely cautious about giving AI human-like attributes without evidence.

Humans, animals and nature first

In the post, Suleyman expressed Microsoft’s focus on developing AI that is human-centric. “Our welfare concerns should be focused on humans on earth experiencing life, today, as well as animals and our precious and fragile natural environment,” he said.

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Considering the welfare of people, Suleyman argues that technology companies have no right to create an entirely new species of conscious beings, even if they claim they would prioritise those beings' welfare.

He also warned about the possibility of digital minds becoming smarter and more capable than humans collectively. He sees this as a potentially serious development.

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“These AIs will be world-class in persuasion and deception. They may ultimately end up harming us simply because they’ll compete with us for resources (energy, compute, construction materials, revenue generation to fund their explorations and desires, and so on),” he said.