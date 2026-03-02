Stranded or anxious amid Middle East tensions? Here are apps and tools to track flights

Since February 28, the Middle East tensions have intensified, and airspace across the Gulf has become increasingly unpredictable. Amid tension, flight disruptions have become an uncomfortable reality, affecting thousands of travellers travelling to and from the Middle East.

Whether you are a stranded traveller, a worried about family member, or simply someone trying to make sense of a situation in the skies above the Middle East, then we have found the best flight tracking apps and tools to keep you informed.

Top 5 flight tracking tools

Flightradar24: This is one of the popular flight tracking platforms, available across iOS, Android, and web versions. It provides detailed information of flights in real time in a live global radar view. It provides information such as aircraft icons, altitudes, speeds, and routes, and also highlights closed zones such as the UAE and Iran.

With the Flightradar24 app version, users can also get delay/cancellation notifications, gate changes, and other airport disruptions.

FlightAware: This tool offers real-time flight tracking and provides alerts on real-time airport status. It tracks over 19000 flights, and provides information and tracks information such as flight number, registration, airports, routes, and others.

It also notifies of delays, cancellations, gate changes, diversions, and arrivals.

Flight Tracker Live Radar 24: This tool is available for Android users; however, it is quite useful to track aircraft positions, routes, altitudes, speeds, and air traffic via an interactive map.

It sends automatic alerts and notifications for delays, gate changes, cancellations, and estimated times via smart search. In addition, it goes a step further with AI-powered delay predictions.

Plane Finder app: This is a useful app when internet connectivity is unreliable or disrupted. It provides a real-time map with information like aircraft positions, routes, altitudes, and speeds. Hence, it is perfect for real-time monitoring during events like Middle East airspace disruptions.