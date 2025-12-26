Struggling with Gmail storage? These tricks could save you gigabytes; step-by-step guide

Gmail users often encounter the dreaded "Storage Full" message, which can prevent incoming emails from reaching your inbox. However, a simple yet effective set of tricks shared by Dubai-based techie Abdul Șhakoor can help you reclaim valuable storage space quickly.

In a recent X (formerly Twitter) post, Șhakoor outlined a straightforward method to clear up hidden space-hogging files. He encourages users to first target large, overlooked files by copying and pasting specific search filters into Gmail's search bar. "If your Gmail shows Storage full and can’t receive emails, do this NOW," he writes, before listing these search filters:

filename:pdf larger:10mb

older_than:1y

has:attachment

filename:mp4

filename:zip

filename:docx

After entering these filters, users can select “Select all conversations” and delete them. Șhakoor warns that users may be shocked by the amount of space these files consume.

Next, the techie recommends tackling Google's hidden trash in Google Photos, which often houses unwanted videos, WhatsApp backups, memes, and screenshots. By following a few steps under the "Utilities" menu in Google Photos, users can delete these files, which alone can free up significant space.

Finally, Șhakoor suggests a cleanup of promotional emails, those unwanted marketing messages that clutter up your inbox. Simply go to Gmail's settings, enable "Promotions" under the Inbox tab, and then use the search filter category:promotions to select and delete all promotional emails. This step ensures that your main inbox remains clean and uncluttered.

"These tips have worked wonders for me, and I hope they help you too," Șhakoor concluded.

With these easy-to-follow steps, users can quickly tackle Gmail’s storage problems without relying on expensive storage plans or complex solutions.