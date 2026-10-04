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College student? Your ID could unlock free Gemini AI, Spotify, Apple Music and more

College student? Your ID could unlock free Gemini AI, Spotify, Apple Music and more

From AI tools and streaming subscriptions to flight baggage and laptop discounts, your college ID can unlock several student-only benefits

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Oct 4, 2026 12:00 PM IST
College student? Your ID could unlock free Gemini AI, Spotify, Apple Music and moreA student ID can unlock discounts on AI tools, streaming subscriptions, flights and technology products in India.(Representative image)

A valid college or university ID can do more than prove that you are a student. In India, several tech companies, airlines and subscription platforms offer dedicated student plans that can significantly reduce the cost of services and products.

One of the biggest benefits currently available is from Google. Eligible university students aged 18 and above can claim Google AI Plus at no cost for one year. The student plan includes higher Gemini usage limits, 400GB of cloud storage, Gemini Omni access and unlimited uploads for features such as Study Notebooks, Visuals and Live. The offer can be redeemed until December 31, 2026, after which Google says the subscription will cost ₹399 per month unless cancelled.

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Streaming subscriptions at student prices

Students can also cut down on monthly entertainment expenses. Spotify Premium Student costs ₹69 per month in India after its introductory offer, with eligibility verified through SheerID.

Apple Music also offers a ₹69 monthly Student plan, including Apple TV at no additional cost. Students need to verify their status and can keep the student rate for up to four years while eligible.

YouTube also offers a Student membership in India, although the ₹89 price circulating online should not be treated as a universally confirmed current rate. Students must be enrolled at an eligible higher-education institution and verify their status through SheerID.

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Your ID can save on travel and gadgets too

IndiGo's Student Fare offers up to 10% off the domestic base fare and an additional 10kg baggage allowance, subject to conditions and availability. You need a valid student ID or acceptance letter.

For tech purchases, Apple's Education Store provides special education pricing on eligible Macs and iPads. Apple's current India education store, for example, lists the MacBook Air from ₹1,37,900 with education savings.

Samsung's Student Advantage programme similarly offers special pricing on selected Galaxy devices, with discounts varying by product and institution. Samsung currently states that up to a 10% student discount is available for select institutes.

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For aspiring developers, the GitHub Student Developer Pack provides access to GitHub Copilot Student along with other partner benefits, including selected free domains and cloud credits.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 4, 2026 12:00 PM IST
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