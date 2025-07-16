Students in India can get free Gemini AI Pro plan: Here's how to get it

Google has launched a special initiative for Indian students, offering free access to its most advanced AI tools for one year. Under the newly announced "Gemini for Students" programme, eligible users can subscribe to the Google AI Pro Plan, part of the Google One AI Premium bundle, at no cost.

The offer is aimed at students aged 18 or older residing in India and is available to those who complete their registration through Google’s official offer page by 15 September 2025. India is among the first countries to receive access to this plan at scale, signalling the tech giant’s growing focus on integrating AI into education.

Who’s Eligible?

According to Google, students must meet the following criteria to qualify:

Be at least 18 years old and a resident of India

Have a valid school-issued email ID and be able to verify student status

Own a personal Google Account and have a Google Payments profile with a valid payment method

Not currently be subscribed to an active Google One plan, or any higher-tier plan

What’s Included in the Free AI Plan?

Once enrolled, students will gain access to Google’s Gemini 2.5 Pro model, the company’s most powerful AI model to date, along with a suite of AI-powered tools designed to assist in learning, research, and content creation.

Key features of the plan include:

Gemini AI integration within Gmail, Docs, Sheets, and other Google Workspace apps

NotebookLM with expanded usage limits to help organise and summarise study materials

Gemini Live for real-time, personalised learning support

Veo 3 Fast, Google’s latest AI video generation tool, along with Google Flow, a filmmaking companion built on the same model

Deep Research tools for academic work, essays, and interview prep

2TB of cloud storage shared across Google Drive, Gmail, and Google Photos

Google says the plan is designed to support “responsible exploration of AI tools,” helping students study more effectively and creatively with access to cutting-edge technology.

By offering free access to premium AI services, Google is positioning itself as a key player in the evolving education landscape, where AI is increasingly playing a central role in how students learn and prepare for the future.