Stuffcool Click Trio and Nemo: Magnetic powerbanks that shrink charging clutter

Magnetic wireless powerbanks are becoming increasingly desirable for their blend of convenience and portability. Stuffcool’s latest offerings, the Click Trio and the Nemo, attempt to tackle the demands of modern users by combining MagSafe-style wireless charging with fast wired options, all wrapped into compact 10,000mAh bodies. Both products share some DNA but differentiate themselves in ways that could matter a lot depending on how and what you charge.

Advertisement

First Impressions and Design

Click Trio arrives with a bit more flair than you might expect from a powerbank. Measuring 7.13 × 10.95 × 1.85 cm and weighing 210 grams, it includes a magnetic wireless surface, a built-in Type‑C cable, a PD Type‑C port, and a small aluminium stand to prop up your phone. It also packs a 3W Apple Watch charging module built into the wireless coil. Everything about it feels thoughtful and premium, right down to the fact that it is airline-safe and BIS certified.

Nemo takes a more compact, pocket‑friendly approach. It measures 10.6 × 6.0 × 2.6 cm, weighs 205 grams, and looks like a candy bar with a magnetic projector for phones. It features a built-in 20W Type‑C cable, a USB‑A port, and a small digital display for real‑time battery status. Like the Click Trio, Nemo supports airline‑safe usage and required certifications.

Advertisement

Wireless and Wired Charging Capabilities

Click Trio brings a multi‑device wireless trick to the party. It can deliver 15W wireless charging for compatible Samsung and Pixel phones (with MagSafe cases), and 7.5W for iPhones. A standout feature is the 3W integrated Apple Watch charger, allowing you to charge an Apple Watch in addition to other devices. For wired charging, Click Trio offers a 20W PD Type‑C port and an 18W built‑in Type‑C cable.

Nemo also supports 15W MagSafe‑style wireless charging for iPhones. For wired needs, it provides a 20W built‑in Type‑C cable, and a 22.5W USB‑A port for brands like OnePlus, Realme, and OPPO. The USB‑C port also supports PPS output up to 22W. The wireless surface can also deliver 3W for an Apple Watch, although the focus is more on universal compatibility.

Advertisement

Portability, Practical Use, and Display Features

Click Trio includes a small aluminum stand built into its design. This makes it useful for propping up your phone during charging—handy for media viewing or video calls. Its magnetic surface and integrated cable reduce cable tangle. Measuring just over 10 cm in length, it is compact but not pocket-thin; still, it balances weight and practicality well.

Nemo is designed for front‑pocket carrying. At 205 grams and candy‑bar dimensions it is easily pocketable. The standout feature is its clear digital display that shows remaining battery and charging status at a glance. That feature is missing in the Click Trio. Nemo slips into daily carry far more easily.

Performance Expectations and Real‑World Output

In practice, Click Trio performs well when charging a phone wirelessly or via cable. A claim says that it can charge an iPhone to 50 percent in 30 minutes using the built‑in Type‑C cable and with 20W PD input. Wireless charging rates feel acceptable, though noticeably slower than wired. Charging an Apple Watch via the 3W module takes several hours but works as a reliable emergency top‑up solution.

With Nemo, testing shows it can deliver up to two full wired charges to an iPhone 16 from its 10,000mAh capacity. Wireless charging fills about 1.2x the iPhone battery on a single magnet‑on session depending on battery. The USB‑A port’s 22.5W output charges compatible Android phones quickly. The wireless pad works well but, like all wireless solutions, is less efficient than wired.

Advertisement

Pricing and Value Proposition

• Click Trio is priced at ₹2,699 and offers wireless charging, watch support, a built‑in cable, and a stand.

• Nemo comes in at ₹2,499, delivering compact design, dual wired charging ports, a display, and wireless support.

Both are competitively priced for magnetic wireless powerbanks in India.

Final Verdict

Click Trio is a feature‑rich, utility‑driven choice for users who want to charge multiple Apple‑centric devices wirelessly while still having fast cable options. The built‑in cable and stand make it convenient for desk or travel usage. The Apple Watch charging capability is unique and practical for frequent Apple users.

Nemo wins on portability and everyday convenience. It fits easily in your front pocket, displays battery status clearly, and offers fast wired charging across more devices. Wireless charging is a bonus and works smoothly for quick top‑ups.

If your charging needs include Apple Watch and media standing, go with Click Trio. If you want the most compact wireless powerbank that still handles iPhone and Android fast‑charging, go with Nemo.