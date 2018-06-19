Suzuki officially reveals Jimny with European Specs; India-bound Gypsy to look similar

Suzuki has officially revealed the Jimny mini-SUV. After several spy images of the car circulated on the internet, the company has officially revealed images. The car can be seen on the company website and the one spotted on the site is made for the European market. Known as the Jimny Sierra in other markets, the Jimny will be available in Europe in single and dual-tone paint options.

The car will continue to feature a 2-door design, ladder frame construction, four-wheel drive with low-range gearing and high-profile tyres. There are several images that have done the rounds on the internet.

The fourth-gen Jimny will continue to have the retro design theme it has had for earlier cars. The car features 5-slat design on the front grille and has circular headlamps on either side. The front bumper has fog lamps and a prominent air intake. There is also dark plastic cladding on the car's wheel arches.

The Jimny comes with fairly upmarket interiors as well. The dashboard has an 80s style square which has the touchscreen, round air con vents and toggle switches. The features of the car look similar to that of the Gypsy. The car is likely to come with features seen on other new Maruti Suzuki cars like Swift and Baleno which means one can expect automatic climate control, automatic lights, a 7-inch infotainment system that features Apple Carplay and Android Auto and so on.

The India-bound Jimny (Gypsy) will come with several engine options - 1.2-litre four-cylinder K-series petrol engine and the 1-litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine with direct injection which is featured on Baleno RS. The car is also likely to come with a 660c unit. The car is also likely to feature the new 1.5-litre petrol engine which will make its debut in the Ciaz.

The Jimny is an iconic model, having sold under various brand names across the globe since 1970. The car should not be alien to the Indian customers as they are familiar with the Maruti Gypsy, which was an LWB version of the second generation Jimny produced from 1981 to 1998. The third generation Jimny made its debut in 1998. The car has great off-road capability and can be great for urban driving as well. In India, the demand for small SUVs has picked up in recent times and the Jimny could be a perfect niche product for the Indian customer.