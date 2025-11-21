Swiggy extends Food on Train to 122 stations and expands pre-order window to 96 hours

Swiggy has expanded its Food on Train service to 122 railway stations across India, alongside a major update that extends the pre-order window from 24 hours to 96 hours. The company said the move is aimed at making long-distance travel more convenient while bringing a wider choice of reliable meals directly to passengers’ seats.

Newly added stations include Anantpur, Madurai, Alwar, Kozhikode, Khurda Road, Yesvantpur and Gonda. The expansion comes after a surge in festive-season demand, when travellers relied heavily on Swiggy’s service to access familiar food while on the move.

The festive period from 16 October to 3 November revealed the platform’s strongest trends yet. Biryani dominated orders nationwide, followed by masala dosa, burgers, pav bhaji, margarita pizza and corn chaat. More than a third of travellers added at least one sweet or dessert, with choices ranging from gulab jamun and rasgulla to waffles and cheesecake jars.

Brands such as Haldiram’s, Paradise Biryani, A2B, Hotel Aryaas, Annai Restaurant, Rominus Pizza and McDonald’s were among the most-ordered eateries, showing Swiggy’s ability to serve both legacy local kitchens and large national chains.

“Food has always been central to how we celebrate festivals in India and that doesn’t change just because we’re on the move,” said Deepak Maloo, VP, Food Strategy, Customer Experience and New Initiatives at Swiggy. “With our network now spanning 122 stations and an updated 4-day pre-booking window, we’re making it even easier for travellers to plan ahead, enjoy trusted meals from local favourites, and truly make every journey feel a little more like home.”

Regional ordering habits revealed sharp differences. Travellers in the north preferred biryani, aloo paratha and red paprika pizza. The south opted for dosa, idli, pongal and curd rice. The east leaned towards thalis and rice bowls, while the west chose pav bhaji and vada pav. One customer placed a single order with 45 items, highlighting how the service is increasingly used by large groups and families.

Demand spikes were strongest on trains such as the Garib Rath Express, Seshadri Express, Sabari Superfast Express and Kerala Express. On one SMVT Bengaluru to New Tinsukia festival special, 28 passengers in a single coach ordered simultaneously, with all meals delivered at one station.