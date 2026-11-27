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While the company is looking to reassess its operations, the reported job cuts also raise questions about how Instamart plans to balance costs, efficiency and growth in a market where rivals are competing aggressively for customers.

Which Instamart teams will be affected by the job cuts?

The workforce reduction is expected to affect around 340 employees, with people in corporate and support functions forming the bulk of those impacted, Moneycontrol reported, citing people aware of the development.

The company has reportedly put support measures in place for employees leaving the organisation. These include severance packages, outplacement assistance to help affected employees find new opportunities and relocation services. Swiggy has not yet responded to this.

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The development comes amid rising AI adoption, although the report does not establish that the affected roles are being directly replaced by artificial intelligence. Instead, the job cuts are part of a broader restructuring exercise as Instamart looks to address its business challenges.

Instamart faces competition from Blinkit, Zepto and Amazon Now

Instamart is competing with several players in India’s quick-commerce market, including Blinkit, Zepto, Flipkart Minutes and Amazon Now. The rising number of platforms in the segment has increased pressure on companies to strengthen their operations while managing costs.

Under its new CEO, Nandita Sinha, Instamart is also reshaping its business strategy and increasing its focus on private labels, according to Moneycontrol’s earlier report.

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Despite the pressure on its quick-commerce business, Swiggy remains well-capitalised, with cash and cash equivalents of around Rs 13,500 crore, the report said. The latest restructuring marks another effort to prepare Instamart for its next phase of growth as it navigates a challenging market.