Swiggy Instamart now offers 10-minute smartphone delivery in major Indian cities

Swiggy Instamart has entered the smartphone delivery market, promising to deliver mobile phones from popular brands like Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, and Redmi to customers’ doorsteps in under 10 minutes. The service, announced on Monday, will be available in major Indian cities, including Bangalore, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Faridabad, Noida, Gurgaon, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Pune.

The launch aims to revolutionise how consumers purchase smartphones by eliminating long delivery times and offering instant gratification. The service will initially cover select locations, with plans to expand to more cities soon.

According to Swiggy, Instamart will offer the latest devices, including the iPhone 16e, Samsung Galaxy M35, OnePlus Nord CE, OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite, and Redmi 14C. Additionally, devices from brands like Motorola, Oppo, Vivo, and Realme will be made available, though specific models have not been disclosed.

In a statement, Swiggy Instamart said that the smartphones would be delivered within 10 minutes of receiving an order. The company is also offering payment-related perks, such as a 5 percent discount or up to Rs. 4,000 off on orders above Rs. 11,499 when using ICICI Bank credit cards.

Swiggy Instamart’s announcement comes at a time when competitors Blinkit and Zepto are also expanding their smartphone delivery services. Both brands recently partnered with Apple to offer doorstep delivery of its products. Zepto has been providing quick deliveries of Vivo smartphones and Asus keyboards and mice in certain Indian cities, while Blinkit is retailing high-demand items like the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, PlayStation 5, and gold and silver coins.

Swiggy’s entry into smartphone delivery highlights a broader trend of quick-commerce platforms expanding their offerings to attract a larger consumer base. Whether the ultra-fast delivery service will transform the way Indians shop for smartphones remains to be seen.