Swiggy releases Instamart's NYE order data: From iPhones, gold coins, 108 packs of Kurkure, here’s what India ordered

As India welcomed 2026, the country witnessed a huge dependence on last-minute shopping. From party essentials, high-tech gifting to following a viral Spanish tradition, Swiggy Instamart provided insights into how India celebrates by releasing India’s New Year’s Eve shopping habits. While food items remain constant, a few trends and products unexpectedly captured shoppers’ attention across the country. Here’s what people ordered the most in India.

Instamart New Year’s Eve shopping data

As per the Instamart New Year’s Eve data, this year’s star of the show was grapes. The fruit not only recorded 235,000 searches as early as 5 AM and skyrocketed 78x by evening. The demand was spotted as many individuals followed a Spanish tradition that requires eating 12 grapes at midnight for good luck.

In addition, several Tier 2 cities, including Lonavala, Karimnagar, Saharanpur, Davanagere, Patiala, and Meerut, relied on Instamart for their last-minute shopping. It was highlighted that a customer ordered 200+ items in a single day, which also included 108 packs of Kurkure.

Another individual from Patiala ordered Rs 6 lakh worth of gold coins, and a Mumbaikar also received the gift of gold worth Rs 1.45 lakh. In Bangalore, one individual ordered two iPhones worth Rs 1.8 lakh. The data also revealed some fun facts, such as Tonic Water was one of the most ordered beverages nationwide, Pune and Kolkata relied on BBQ supplies, and demand for some food items like cakes, pizza bases, and other beverages saw a huge spike on New Year’s Eve.

Lastly, Instamart also celebrated its loyal customers and highlighted one individual who was titled “Instamart’s MVP customer.” The person placed 4,548 orders in 2025, and that also includes over 15 orders on New Year’s Eve alone.