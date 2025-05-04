Swiggy's Genie service quietly goes offline in key cities, no return date yet

Swiggy has quietly suspended its pickup-and-drop service, ‘Swiggy Genie,’ across most Indian cities. Once available in nearly 70 locations, the service has now disappeared from the Swiggy app in major markets such as Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi NCR. In the few places where Genie still appears, it shows up as “temporarily unavailable”.

Advertisement

Launched in April 2020, Swiggy Genie provided users with a last-mile delivery option for sending and receiving items across the city. The service, which extended to nearly 70 cities, has now been pulled from the app in several key regions.

While Swiggy has not issued an official statement detailing the scope of the suspension, it remains uncertain whether Genie is on hold nationwide or only in select cities.

This latest move mirrors an earlier suspension in 2022, when surging demand for Swiggy’s core food delivery and Instamart services prompted a temporary halt. The current pause follows Swiggy's announcement of expanding its 10-minute food delivery service, Bolt, to over 500 cities. Bolt specialises in ready-to-eat meals that require minimal prep time and is designed to operate within a 2-kilometer radius to ensure fast delivery.

Advertisement

When questioned about Genie’s status, Swiggy responded on X: “Genie is currently shut due to operational constraints.” In another post, the company added, “Ah, the Genie's currently taking a little break from granting wishes. But worry not, we do hear your wishes loud and clear.” No timeline has been provided for the service’s return.

This development also comes shortly after rival Zomato discontinued its 15-minute food delivery service, Everyday, and shut down another quick delivery service, Quick.

Swiggy, meanwhile, is set to release its Q4 financial results on May 9. The company reported a consolidated net loss of ₹799 crore in Q3 FY25, a 39% increase from ₹574 crore in the same period last year.