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Switching from iPhone to Android? Google’s Android 17 just made it much easier; Here’s how

Switching from iPhone to Android? Google’s Android 17 just made it much easier; Here’s how

A new native migration experience has been built directly into Android 17, which enables several kinds of data, including Google accounts, Passwords, and others.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Jul 23, 2026 4:55 PM IST
Switching from iPhone to Android? Google’s Android 17 just made it much easier; Here’s howSamsung has announced an easy way to to transfer data from iPhone to an Android device, without the requirement of third-party app.

Moving from an iPhone to an Android phone? The data transfer process may now require less effort with the new Android 17 update. Android 17 now brings a new wireless native migration experience that enables seamless transfer of data from an iPhone to an Android device, without the requirement of a third-party app.

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Must read: Apple to launch 'Apple Upgrade' program for iPhones, Macs, and iPads; What it means

How to transfer from iPhone to Android?

According to a Google blog post, a new native migration experience has been built directly into Android 17. It revealed that the data transfer will include Google account, saved passwords, Wi-Fi credentials, and eSIMs. In addition, the data will also include photos, videos, contacts, messages, and calendars. However, to use the new transfer method, the iPhone must be running iOS 26.3 or later.

Before you start the transfer, make sure both the iPhone and the Android device are charged, and also keep your iPhone connected to WiFi. 

Must read: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro Max could get up to Rs 12,000 price hike in India, starting from…

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Step 1: Turn on your Android device and click on “Start”
Step 2:Connect your Android phone to your Wi-Fi network.
Step 3: When you reach the data transfer page, select the option to transfer from an iPhone/iPad.
Step 4: Your Android phone will display a QR Code, which should be scanned using your iPhone’s Camera app.
Step 5: Follow the on-screen instructions on your iPhone to pair the two devices wirelessly via Wi-Fi/Bluetooth.
Step 6: Choose the data types you want to move over
Step 7: Keep both devices next to each other until the transfer status screen confirms completion.

The new Android 17 data transfer method is rolling out to the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 series, Galaxy Z Flip 8, and the selected Google Pixel devices. We expect the feature to gradually roll out to other Android devices, as brands start to roll out the Android 17 update on their devices.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

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Published on: Jul 23, 2026 4:55 PM IST
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