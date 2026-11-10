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Taipei dinners, business ties and $4.8 billion chip deals: How Alice Huang got close to Jensen Huang

Taipei dinners, business ties and $4.8 billion chip deals: How Alice Huang got close to Jensen Huang

US intelligence suspects Alice Huang, former Megaspeed executive, of spying for China and influencing Nvidia's AI chip sales. Concerns grow over potential national security risks amid advanced technology exports.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Nov 10, 2026 1:24 PM IST
Taipei dinners, business ties and $4.8 billion chip deals: How Alice Huang got close to Jensen HuangAlice Huang and Jensen Huang.

From worth $4.8 billion chip deals to a alleged affair, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s connection with Alice Huang, former executive at Megaspeed is under scrutiny. Ms. Huang is suspected by the US Intelligence of spying for China and allegedly passing sensitive information to Beijing.

Allegations against Alice Huang go beyond her suspected personal connection with the chief executive. She is suspected of being recruited by China's intelligence service to collect and share information about the executive and influence Nvidia's advanced AI chip sales to China.

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Must read: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's net worth takes a hit: Inside his luxury lifestyle, homes, and wealth

Her reported proximity to the Nvidia chief has now raised questions about how she entered his inner circle, the business dealings between the two and the potential national security implications.

How did Alice Huang come into close relations with Jensen Huang?

While the exact connection between Alice Huang and Jensen Huang is not confirmed, but they were reportedly spotted together in Taipei back in June 2024. They were spotted with several other industry executives after a technology trade show.

In photographs posted on LinkedIn by technology firm NetThunder, Jensen Huang can be seen in his trademark black leather jacket, sitting alongside Alice Huang as the group reportedly enjoyed whiskey.

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After the Computex event in May 2025, Huang hosted a dinner at a Chinese restaurant in Taipei, where Alice was spotted sitting beside the Nvidia chief. When Huang stepped outside the restaurant to interact with reporters, Alice Huang was also seen accompanying him.

Must read: Can Jensen Huang survive Nvidia scandal? Yale expert sees 50-50 odds; Bernstein flags risks

Megaspeed, the company in which Alice served in a senior role until 2023, reportedly acquired at least $4.8 billion worth of advanced AI equipment containing Nvidia chips between June 2024 and February 2026. In November 2025 alone, Megaspeed imported at least 17,544 of Nvidia’s flagship GB300 processors, valued at roughly $787 million. Megaspeed also lists itself as an Nvidia Cloud Partner offering access to GB200 NVL72 and HGX H100 systems.

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However, the deal was criticised in the US over concerns that advanced Nvidia chips could potentially be diverted to China, raising questions about export controls, national security and the risk of sensitive AI technology reaching Beijing.

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Published on: Nov 10, 2026 1:24 PM IST
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