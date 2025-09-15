Tamil Nadu launches TN SPARK to train government school students in AI, coding and robotics

The Tamil Nadu government has launched a pilot programme that introduces artificial intelligence, robotics, coding and digital tools into government school classrooms. The initiative, called Tamil Nadu Schools Programme for AI, Robotics and Knowledge of Online Tools (TN SPARK), is being implemented this academic year for students in Classes 6 to 9.

The aim is to bridge the technology divide between private and government schools by ensuring that children, regardless of socio-economic background, gain access to the skills shaping tomorrow’s workforce.

In the first phase, 85 government schools in Coimbatore district have been selected, including 78 middle schools, four high schools and three higher secondary schools. Around 880 hi-tech lab computers are being used to deliver the sessions. Classes are allotted one to two periods a week, and the full syllabus will roll out in October after quarterly examinations.

Dedicated bilingual textbooks in Tamil and English have been developed, with trained mathematics and science teachers leading the sessions.

The programme combines computer science fundamentals with interactive digital tools and AI applications:

• Computer science basics: algorithms, flowcharts, word processing and data visualisation.

• AI applications: text-to-image generation, digital art, doodling, translation, animation and text-to-speech.

• Coding: platforms like Scratch, Blockly and Turtle Art, along with HTML basics and cyber safety.

• Interactive learning: online tools covering science, geography, anatomy and languages.

Teachers report that students are showing strong enthusiasm, often preferring TN SPARK classes over traditional lessons. The initiative is also making effective use of hi-tech labs to foster problem-solving skills and digital literacy.

Officials say the programme is designed not only to familiarise children with advanced technology but also to prepare them for academic and career opportunities in an increasingly digital world.