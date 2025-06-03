Tata Harrier EV launched in India at Rs 21.49 Lakh: Here are the top features

Tata Motors has officially launched the Tata Harrier EV in India, priced at an introductory ₹21.49 lakh (ex-showroom). This marks a significant step in Tata's commitment to expanding its electric vehicle (EV) portfolio, aiming for a 50% EV market share through its subsidiary, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility (TPEM).
Platform, Battery, and Performance
Built on the Gen 2 acti.ev+ architecture, the Harrier EV comes with two battery options, 65 kWh and 75 kWh. and claims an IDC range of up to 627 km, with real-world figures expected between 480–505 km. Its dual-motor all-wheel drive (AWD) setup delivers 390 bhp and 504 Nm of torque, pushing the SUV from 0–100 km/h in just 6.3 seconds.
The Harrier EV supports 120 kW DC fast charging, capable of topping up from 0 to 80% in just 25 minutes. It also features regenerative braking, multiple drive modes (Eco, City, Sport), and a Boost Mode for instant torque delivery.
Design and EV-Specific Enhancements
Visually, the Harrier EV retains the bold SUV styling of its ICE counterpart but introduces subtle EV-centric updates such as a closed grille, redesigned front and rear bumpers, aerodynamic alloy wheels, and new lighting elements. A Stealth Edition with a matte black exterior adds to its appeal.
Smart Technology Features
The Tata Harrier EV is packed with modern tech, offering a full digital and connected experience:
On the connectivity front, it gets iRA Connected Car Technology, enabling remote climate control, charging management, and location tracking via a smartphone app. OTA (Over-the-Air) updates are supported for software and feature upgrades.
ADAS and Safety
It features a comprehensive Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) suite including:
Next-Gen EV Functionality
The Harrier EV offers cutting-edge features like:
Off-Road Ready
In a real-world demonstration, the Harrier EV conquered Kerala’s Elephant Rock, a 3,937-foot-high off-road challenge, showcasing its AWD traction and off-road readiness.
Availability and Market Position
Bookings begin 2nd July 2025. Tata Motors chose to retain the Harrier nameplate to build on existing brand loyalty and bring existing Harrier customers into the EV fold.
With this launch, Tata Motors further solidifies its position in the Indian EV space, offering a robust, feature-packed alternative in the growing mid-size electric SUV segment.
