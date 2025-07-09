Tata Harrier.ev gets Dolby Atmos integration: Full specs and features explained

Tata Motors has introduced Dolby Atmos audio technology to its flagship electric SUV, the Harrier.ev, aiming to redefine in-car entertainment in the Indian EV market. The announcement marks a significant step in enhancing the premium experience offered in the Harrier.ev, combining advanced infotainment with immersive sound.

What Is Dolby Atmos and Why It Matters in the Harrier.ev

Dolby Atmos delivers a multidimensional audio experience that places listeners at the centre of the soundstage. Originally developed for cinemas and later adopted in music streaming and home audio, the technology has now found a place in India’s automotive landscape.

By incorporating Dolby Atmos into the Harrier.ev, Tata Motors is offering drivers and passengers a more engaging way to enjoy music, podcasts, and other media. The system leverages fixed speaker placement and tailored cabin acoustics to offer a high level of detail, clarity, and spatial depth.

Harrier.ev Audio System: Full Specifications

The Dolby Atmos experience in the Harrier.ev is powered by a 10-speaker JBL audio system from Harman. The setup includes:

4 x 6.5-inch speakers

4 tweeters placed on the front and rear doors

1 mid-range speaker located on the dashboard

1 subwoofer in the boot area

An 8-channel amplifier to deliver rich, dynamic sound

This configuration transforms the cabin into what Tata calls a “concert on wheels”, offering studio-quality sound whether you're on the move or parked and watching content.

Content Streaming and Built-in App Support

Dolby Atmos-enabled content will be accessible via compatible apps like Gaana and Audible, integrated into the Arcade.ev app store, Tata’s proprietary infotainment ecosystem. This gives users direct access to spatial audio content without relying on external devices.

Tata and Dolby: A Strategic Collaboration

Karan Grover, Senior Director of Commercial Partnerships for India, the Middle East and Africa at Dolby, stated that the partnership aligns with Dolby’s commitment to transforming in-car entertainment. “By combining Dolby Atmos with Tata Motors’ drive for excellence, we’re redefining how entertainment is experienced on the road,” he said.

Anand Kulkarni, Chief Products Officer at Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, added that the addition of Dolby Atmos supports the company’s broader goal of enhancing the customer experience in its flagship SUV. “Now, every journey will not only be seamless, but also emotionally enjoyable,” he said.

The collaboration reflects a growing trend of automakers integrating advanced infotainment systems to differentiate their vehicles in the increasingly competitive EV sector. Tata Motors’ move to offer Dolby Atmos aligns with its ambition to lead India’s transition towards sustainable and connected mobility.