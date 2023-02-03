Tata Motors commences deliveries of Tata Tiago EV

Tata Motors, India's leading automobile manufacturer, has begun delivering the first batch of 2000 Tiago.ev electric vehicles. This marks a significant milestone for the company as it is currently one of the most affordable offerings. Tata Motors claims that the Tiago.ev has received an overwhelming response from the market, with over 20,000 bookings made in just one day, making it the Fastest Booked EV in India.

This response prompted the company to extend the special introductory pricing to an additional 10,000 customers. Tata Motors is a 38.6% YoY growth in EVs as of January 2023.

According to Vivek Srivatsa, Head of Marketing, Sales, and Service Strategy at Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd, "We are thrilled with the trust and support shown by our customers in the Tiago.ev, and we remain committed to our vision of helping India evolve to electric."

