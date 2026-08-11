TCS flags possible data breach; Employee data at risk, customer data remain safe

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TCS says operational systems remain unaffected

TCS said its own operational systems had also not been impacted. The company added that it has had safeguards in place for more than two years against the manner in which the attack was carried out.

“Based on the current review, these controls remain effective,” TCS said, adding that it continues to monitor its environment closely.

The company has not described the incident as a confirmed breach of its systems. Its statement refers to alerts alleging possible exposure of employee information, while its current review found no indication of an impact on customer data, customer systems or its operational environment.

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That distinction is important. An alert alleging possible data exposure does not necessarily mean that a company's systems have been compromised. TCS has not confirmed that its systems were breached or that the information referenced in the alerts came from a recent incident.

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The nature and extent of the employee information have not been disclosed beyond TCS's description of it as basic and more than four years old. The company has also not identified the source of the alerts.

For now, TCS said it is continuing to monitor its environment and assess any additional information that may emerge. The company said its existing safeguards remain effective based on its current review.