Tech and AI predictions for 2026: From AI-led job freeze to rise of AI agents

2025 officially ends today, and we are entering the new tech era as we welcome 2026. Well, it's no surprise that Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology will again be the hyped word, but several other trends may kick off in 2026. As AI capabilities are rapidly increasing, companies have started to embrace AI agents, and this technology could bring a major shift in the coming months. In addition, we could see a rise in fitness wearable adoptions, and Apple is finally making a breakthrough with its revamped Siri. Hence, here’s what we can expect to see in 2026 in tech evolving.

Advertisement

Tech and AI predictions for 2026

AI agents will become more mainstream: As AI continues to evolve, we could see companies adopting Agentic AI for tasks like automating complex processes and workflows that require cognitive abilities. Reports already suggest that autonomous AI integration has increased overall productivity, and we could see increased adoption.

AI-led job freeze: Godfather of AI Geoffrey Hinton predicts that autonomous AI could replace several jobs in 2026. He says, “jobless boom” could appear soon AI gains the ability to conduct cognitive tasks. Therefore, while AI agents may grow drastically in the coming year, many workers may start losing jobs, especially in entry-level roles.

Sovereign AI infrastructure: In 2026, we may see nations adopting, developing and training AI-powered domestic data centres rather than relying on tech from other nations. This will allow nations to build their own data centres using local history, languages, and laws to train the AI. Hence, we may see AI advancements like a government-backed AI assistant, national models, and more.

Advertisement

Greater adoption of wearables: Wearables are one of the fastest-growing accessory categories, which is now transitioning from a lifestyle choice to a fitness assistant. Now, with AI evolving, we could gradually see smartwatches, Smart Rings, and other wearables providing more personalised daily guidance, health coaching, diagnostics, and more.

Apple’s AI revolution: In 2026, Apple is expected to debut its AI-powered Siri, marking a major AI shift for the company. Siri is expected to be smarter and more conversational, rather than being a voice assistant. Furthermore, Apple is also expected to partner with Google to integrate Gemini into Siri for complex tasks.