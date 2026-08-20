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Tech companies call workers ‘Family,’ then lay them off, says Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings

Tech companies call workers ‘Family,’ then lay them off, says Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings

Hasting shared a blunt remark saying that companies should not address employees as “family” and view them as players on a team.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Aug 20, 2026 4:53 PM IST
Tech companies call workers ‘Family,’ then lay them off, says Netflix co-founder Reed HastingsReed Hastings shares remarks on tech layoffs.

Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings criticized how technology companies are laying off employees amid the AI boom. He highlighted that companies call employees “family,” and expect loyalty and long-term support from them, and end up making decisions based on financial and business needs.

“If you describe yourself as a family at a company, you better not ever do a layoff. You would never lay off two of your kids,” Hasting said in The CEO Signal podcast. The comment highlights the ongoing restructuring plans across the tech industry and how companies’ use of family-oriented language can clash with the reality of layoffs, restructuring and workforce reductions.

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Must read: Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos met PM Modi as platform completes 10 years in India

Companies should build teams, not families

Hasting shared a blunt remark saying that companies should not address employees as “family” and view them as players on a team. This way, everyone is expected to perform well and contribute to the team's success, and expectations will remain the same.

If the company’s needs change, it may replace or restructure parts of the team, similar to how a sports team changes its players to remain competitive; a company should be able to change its workforce when necessary.

Must read: Oracle layoffs: 21,000 jobs already gone, another round likely to come before September

Hastings also explains how Netflix applies a “sports team” approach to managing employees. Managers are asked to imagine that an employee is planning to leave. They then ask themselves: “Would I fight to keep this person?” If the answer is no, Netflix may decide that the employee is no longer the right fit and let them go. He said that the goal is to make sure the company has the right people in the right positions

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He also highlighted that Netflix expects its employees to perform at their best, but it also provides deserving benefits such as unlimited paid time off and parental leave.

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Published on: Aug 20, 2026 4:53 PM IST
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