Tech layoffs: Dell to lay off 6,650 employees as PC demand drops

Dell has announced its plan to lay off approximately 6,650 employees due to the decline in the demand for personal computers. The job cuts are expected to affect roughly 5 percent of the company's global workforce.

According to a report by Bloomberg, Dell's Co-Chief Operating Officer, Jeff Clarke claimed that the company is facing tough market conditions with an uncertain future. The layoffs can be attributed to the ongoing challenges in the personal computer industry.

In the employee memo, Clarke said, “We’ve navigated economic downturns before and we’ve emerged stronger. We will be ready when the market rebounds."

This news of job cuts at Dell adds to the growing list of technology companies like Google, Amazon, Meta, and Twitter, that have been forced to make similar decisions due to the economic impact of the pandemic. The technology industry, once a reliable source of employment, has been hit hard by the crisis, and companies are now grappling with how to balance cost-cutting measures with the need to remain competitive.

HP, Dell's rival PC brand, also announced that it will be laying off around 6,000 employees over the next three years. HP also acknowledged that the fall in PC demand was the primary reason for taking this step.

Google and Amazon Start 2023 with Layoffs

Search giant Google laid off 12,000 employees in the month of January and Amazon decided to lay off 18,000 employees instead of the previous estimates of 10,000. The tech industry has witnessed over 1,50,000 job terminations in a span of a few months. The layoffs are hurting migrants even more as popular pathways like H1B visas in the US need an employer to stay relevant. The fired employees get a grace period of 60 days to either apply via another employer or leave the country.

