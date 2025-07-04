Telegram rolls out checklists, suggested posts, monetisation tools for creators

Telegram has introduced a suite of new features on its platform today: interactive checklists, suggested posts, and expanded tools to support creators financially, all while maintaining its focus on privacy and user control.

Interactive Checklists for Premium Users

The latest update allows Telegram Premium users to create interactive checklists across all chats, including group discussions, personal conversations, and even their own Saved Messages. These checklists can be used to coordinate group projects, manage daily tasks, or streamline planning efforts.

Users can customise permissions to control who can add or mark off items, enabling real-time collaboration. The feature is accessible via the attachment menu by selecting ‘Checklist’.

Subscriber-Suggested Posts in Channels

Telegram is also boosting engagement between content creators and their audiences by allowing subscribers to suggest posts to channels they follow. This includes a wide range of content such as promotional videos, fan art, and product reviews.

Users can submit their ideas by tapping the message bar icon when sending a message to a channel. Creators can then review, edit, and schedule the suggested posts at their discretion.

Monetisation Through Funded Posts

In a move to support channel owners, Telegram now enables users to fund suggested posts using either Telegram Stars or Toncoin. The creator receives the reward 24 hours after the post goes live. If the post is removed earlier, the contribution is automatically refunded.

Telegram Stars and Toncoin can be purchased through services like Fragment and @PremiumBot, providing alternative payment options for users without access to Apple or Google Pay.

Expanding Revenue Opportunities

The suggested post feature also doubles as a monetisation tool, giving creators the ability to crowdsource content, run affiliate promotions, and earn directly on the platform. While Telegram Stars offer flexibility with potential refunds, Toncoin payments are final, making them a more secure option for creators seeking guaranteed revenue.

The update is part of Telegram’s ongoing efforts to expand its creator ecosystem while keeping user experience and platform integrity intact.