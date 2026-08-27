Telegram turns 13 with a feature-packed update: What’s new for users

The latest changes arrive as Telegram celebrates 13 years, offering a mix of practical tools for everyday conversations and features aimed at developers building experiences within messages. The anniversary also provides a look at how quickly the platform has expanded its capabilities, with dozens of additions introduced through major updates over the past year.

Welcome messages and interactive buttons

Telegram now lets owners create custom welcome messages for groups and channels. Only new members can see them, keeping the main conversation free from introductory clutter. You can add multiple messages, media and rich formatting, including tables and inline media. To create one, open the chat profile and select Edit > Welcome Message.

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Developers can also put multiple buttons inside messages, making text interactive. Combined with ephemeral messages, the feature can power surveys, games, quizzes, horoscopes and product browsing or ordering. These messages can work in groups and channels, allowing multiple users to interact simultaneously. Building automated flows requires coding.

Inline files and signed gifts

The rich-text editor now supports documents, files and music inside text. You can attach inline files in two taps. The editor appears after you type more than three lines and tap the expand icon.

Telegram has also added a placeholder for outdated apps that cannot display new features, with a button to download the latest version. Automatic updates can be enabled through the Play Store on Android or App Store settings on iOS.

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For gifts purchased through Telegram's Marketplace using Stars, you can now add a signature and comment. Open a user's profile, select Send a Gift and choose the Collectible filter.

Telegram's year of updates

Telegram says it released 12 major updates with more than 55 features over the past year. These include rich-text formatting, Liquid Glass on iOS, an Android redesign, chat automation, 100M+ sticker and emoji search, smartwatch support, AI bots, Mighty Polls, member tags, communities, passkeys and music on profiles.