Tesla and Spinny partner to boost EV adoption in India, will exchange ICE cars for Tesla EV

Indian used-car marketplace Spinny has announced a strategic partnership with Tesla Inc. to streamline the transition from internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles to electric mobility for Indian consumers.

As a preferred exchange partner, Spinny will integrate its car-selling platform with Tesla ownership, providing a seamless digital journey for those looking to upgrade to an electric vehicle. This collaboration is part of Tesla’s 'Switch and Save' programme, which aims to make electric cars more accessible by simplifying the complex exchange process.

The partnership introduces significant financial benefits for customers making the switch. Buyers can take advantage of a Rs 3 lakh exchange incentive through Tesla’s programme, complemented by a Spinny-exclusive bonus of up to Rs 25,000 upon delivery.

Ownership is further supported by flexible financing options, including monthly instalments starting from Rs 49,000 with a down payment of Rs 6 lakh. Additionally, Tesla estimates that lower operating and maintenance costs can save owners up to Rs 20,000 per month compared to premium petrol or diesel vehicles.

Enhanced convenience for Model Y buyers

For those considering buying the Tesla Model Y, the transition could prove even more practical with the inclusion of a complimentary wall connector, which allows for home charging at an estimated cost as low as Rs 1 per km, according to Tesla.

Consumers can sell their current car via the Spinny app, at a Spinny Hub, or directly at a Tesla Centre.

Niraj Singh, Founder and CEO, Spinny, said: “This partnership is about making the shift to electric simple and rewarding for Indian consumers. By enabling customers to sell their cars on Spinny and seamlessly transition to a Tesla, we are creating a true end-to-end upgrade journey. Tesla sets the benchmark for the electric driving experience, and Spinny’s trusted, technology-led platform removes friction from the transition. Together, we are reshaping how consumers move to electric mobility”.

By addressing complexities in valuation and documentation, Spinny and Tesla aim to build consumer confidence and capitalise on the significant headroom for future EV adoption in the Indian market.