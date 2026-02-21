Tesla begins hiring AI hardware engineers in Bengaluru, signals deeper tech expansion in India

Tesla appears to be expanding its technical hiring footprint in India, with a social media post by EV industry watcher Sawyer Merritt stating that the company is recruiting AI Hardware Engineers in the country for the first time.

The job opening in Bengaluru calls for an AI Hardware Engineer, signalling a potential expansion of its high-end artificial intelligence and semiconductor talent search in India as the company deepens its focus on custom silicon and machine-learning infrastructure.

According to the job description, the role sits within the AI & Robotics division under Engineering and R&D and will contribute to building hardware that powers Tesla’s neural-network-driven technologies, including Full Self-Driving (FSD) and the Optimus humanoid robot programme.

NEWS: Tesla is now hiring AI Hardware Engineers in India for the first time.



"By creating custom silicon and optimized architectures, the team ensures Tesla remains a leader in AI-driven automotive and energy solutions, shaping a future where intelligent machines enhance human… https://t.co/UlFzuWXm6F pic.twitter.com/6EDwAspTL7 — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) February 20, 2026

Focus on custom AI chips & compute architecture

The posting says the AI Hardware team is working on “cutting-edge hardware innovation” and is responsible for designing advanced AI chips tailored to accelerate machine-learning capabilities.

These efforts include creating custom silicon and optimised architectures aimed at improving computational efficiency and performance across Tesla’s automotive and energy products.

The company notes that such work is central to maintaining leadership in AI-driven mobility and intelligent systems.

Key responsibilities

The role involves:

Designing, developing and testing hardware components and systems

Working with cross-functional teams to integrate hardware with software stacks

Building prototypes and proof-of-concepts

Using data analysis to influence design decisions

Producing technical documentation and performance reports

The listing adds that it is a general application posting, meaning candidates may be evaluated by multiple teams within the AI Hardware department depending on expertise.

Required skill sets

Tesla is seeking candidates with degrees in computer engineering, electrical engineering, computer science or related fields, along with experience in areas such as:

AI accelerators and microarchitecture

Physical design, RTL, DFT and design verification

Electronic Design Automation (EDA) tools

Logic design and synthesis techniques

Programming languages including C++, Python and MATLAB, alongside Linux-based development environments

Strong knowledge of hardware design principles and the ability to collaborate across teams are emphasised as core requirements.

Why it matters

The emergence of this role suggests Tesla may be integrating Indian engineering talent more directly into its global AI hardware roadmap rather than limiting local hiring to operational or market-entry functions. AI hardware is a strategic priority for the company as it builds vertically integrated compute systems to support autonomy, robotics and large-scale neural-network training.

While the scale of hiring is not yet clear, the posting points to a growing alignment between India’s semiconductor and embedded-systems talent base and Tesla’s ambitions in custom AI silicon.