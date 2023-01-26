Tesla Cybertruck mass production delayed yet again, now starting in 2024

The Cybertruck is the most hyped electric pickup truck developed by the American electric vehicle and clean energy company, Tesla. It was first unveiled by Elon Musk at an event in November 2019 and was set to hit the market in late 2021. But it has been hit with a series of delays ever since its announcement.

Musk confirmed the latest production delay at Tesla's fourth-quarter earnings call on Thursday. The delay is certainly a negative for Tesla and the Cybertruck as it will be hitting an increasingly crowded sector of the EV market on launch among the likes of the Ford F-150 Lightning, GMC Hummer EV, Rivian R1T, Chevrolet Silverado EV and RAM 1500 EV.

The Cybertruck is designed to be a rugged, off-road capable vehicle that can also function as a daily driver. It features a sleek, futuristic design that is unlike any other pickup truck currently on the market. The body of the Cybertruck is made of ultra-hard 30X cold-rolled stainless steel, which is designed to be extremely durable and resistant to dents and scratches. The windows are made of armoured glass that is supposed to be unbreakable.

The Cybertruck is powered by a dual-motor electric powertrain that provides all-wheel drive and a range of up to 300 miles (480 km) on a single charge. The base model has a single motor and a range of 250 miles (401 km), while the top-of-the-line "Tri-Motor" version is said to have a 0-60 time of under 2.5 seconds and 500 miles (800 km) range. It will have a towing capacity of up to 14,000 pounds and will be able to carry payloads of up to 3,500 pounds.

The interior of the Cybertruck is designed to be spacious and comfortable, with room for up to six passengers. The dash is dominated by a large touchscreen display that controls all of the vehicle's functions, including climate control, navigation, and entertainment. The Cybertruck will also be equipped with Tesla's advanced autonomous driving capabilities, which will allow the vehicle to drive itself on the highway and in some other conditions.

The Tesla Cybertruck is being marketed as a versatile and durable vehicle that is perfect for both work and play. It is designed to appeal to a wide range of customers, including tradespeople, outdoor enthusiasts, and anyone who needs a reliable and capable pickup truck. However, the Cybertruck's unique design and features may also appeal to those who are looking for a vehicle that stands out from the crowd.

The Cybertruck has received a lot of attention since its unveiling, with many praising its bold and unique design and impressive capabilities. However, some critics have raised concerns about the Cybertruck's potential towing and payload capacity, as well as its unproven ultra-hard 30X cold-rolled stainless-steel body.

