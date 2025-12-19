Tesla opens first charging station in Gurugram, expands EV network in India

Tesla has opened its first charging station in Gurugram, marking a significant step in the company’s push to build a wider electric vehicle charging network in India. The new facility is located at DLF Horizon Center and follows the recent launch of the Tesla Center in the city.

The charging site features four V4 Superchargers capable of delivering peak charging speeds of up to 250 kW, alongside three Destination Chargers offering speeds of up to 11 kW. This setup is designed to cater to different charging needs, from quick top-ups to longer stays.

According to Tesla, a Model Y can gain up to 275 km of driving range in just 15 minutes when using a Supercharger. The company says its charging network is built around a “Plug In, Charge and Go” experience, supported by a reported 99.95 percent uptime to minimise interruptions for drivers.

The Tesla app plays a central role in the charging process, allowing owners to navigate to stations, check charger availability, monitor charging progress, receive notifications, and complete payments within a single interface. Users can also precondition their vehicles before arriving at the station.

With the Gurugram launch, Tesla now operates three charging locations across India, together offering 12 Superchargers and 10 Destination Chargers. The other sites are located at Worldmark in Delhi and One BKC in Mumbai.

To familiarise customers with its charging technology, Tesla will host interactive workshops at the Horizon Center charging station from December 17 to December 21. These sessions are aimed at demonstrating how Superchargers and Destination Chargers work, while also introducing visitors to electric mobility and sustainable energy solutions.

The expansion comes as Tesla continues to build its presence in India. The Model Y is currently available in the country, priced from INR 59,89,000, with home charging support included as part of the ownership experience.