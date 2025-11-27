Tesla opens its first all-in-one Tesla Center in Gurugram with retail, charging and service in one location

Tesla India has announced that its first integrated Tesla Center at the Orchid Business Park in Gurugram. The new facility brings retail, after-sales service, delivery and charging together under one roof, marking the company’s most ambitious physical presence in the country to date.

“Tesla’s mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy. We are opening our first all-in-one Tesla Center in Gurugram, combining experience center, after-sales service, delivery, and charging station in one place. By building charging infrastructure that fits people’s daily lives, we are making electric driving convenient for everyone in India. The network will expand rapidly for a seamless EV experience. Our direct business model has sparked huge excitement for electric mobility, driving strong adoption and lasting confidence in sustainable transport across India,” said Sharad Agarwal, General Manager, Tesla India.

Located in Sector 48, the centre is designed to support rising interest in EVs across northern India. Visitors will be able to explore Tesla’s technology, take test drives of the Model Y, access V4 Supercharging and obtain after-sales assistance in one connected space. Optimus Gen 2, Tesla’s advanced humanoid robot prototype, will also be on display in Gurugram, alongside installations in Mumbai and Delhi.

Tesla’s India rollout began in July with the opening of experience centres in Mumbai and Delhi, followed by three charging sites across these cities. The company is continuing to scale this infrastructure, with the One Horizon charging site in Gurugram set to come online soon. Once operational, Tesla will have four charging stations in India equipped with 16 Superchargers and 10 Destination Chargers.

With Supercharging, the Model Y can gain up to 275 km of range in 15 minutes, enough for multiple round trips between the new Gurugram centre and Indira Gandhi International Airport. Tesla says its charging network maintains a 99.95 percent uptime to ensure reliability for owners.

The Model Y, which was the world’s best-selling vehicle in 2023 and 2024, carries 5-star ratings from multiple global safety bodies. Pricing starts at INR 59,89,000, with home charging support included for buyers. Deliveries are available before the end of the year.

Model Y trims and pricing

Rear-Wheel Drive

Range (WLTP): 500 km

Top speed: 201 km/h

Acceleration 0 to 100 km/h: 5.9 seconds

Base price: INR 59,89,000

Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive

Range (WLTP): 661 km

Top speed: 201 km/h

Acceleration 0 to 100 km/h: 5.6 seconds

Base price: INR 67,89,000

Interest rate range: 8.7 to 11 percent (indicative)

Order deposit: INR 22,220

Admin and service fee: INR 50,000

Order link: tesla.com/en_IN/modely/design

Tesla locations in India

Tesla Center Gurugram, Orchid Business Park, Sector 48, Gurugram | 10.30am to 8.00pm daily

Tesla Experience Center BKC, Maker Maxity, Mumbai | 11.00am to 8.00pm daily

Tesla Experience Center Aerocity, Worldmark 3, IGI Airport, Delhi | 10.30am to 7.30pm daily