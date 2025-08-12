Tesla opens second showroom in India with V4 superchargers at Delhi's Aerocity

Tesla has inaugurated its first Experience Centre in Delhi, located at Worldmark 3 in Aerocity. Spanning nearly 8,200 square feet, the facility allows prospective buyers to explore Tesla’s vehicles and features before making a purchase. This marks the company’s second showroom in India, following the launch of its Mumbai Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) centre last month.

Advertisement

The Aerocity location is strategically placed near the Indira Gandhi International Airport and several embassies, mirroring the premium placement of its Mumbai counterpart. Alongside the showroom, Tesla has installed four V4 Superchargers, enabling owners to charge their electric vehicles on-site using the company’s fast-charging technology.

At the inauguration, Tesla representatives also outlined plans to expand its service network in India. The strategy includes Mobile Service for minor home repairs, remote diagnostics for software issues, official service centres, and Tesla-approved third-party collision repair facilities. The company is also preparing to install three additional Superchargers in the Delhi-NCR region, including one at the DLF Horizon Centre.

Currently, Tesla offers one model in India, the Model Y. Priced from ₹59.89 lakh (ex-showroom) for the rear-wheel drive variant and ₹67.89 lakh for the Long Range RWD version, deliveries are set to begin in Q3 2025. The standard configuration includes a Stealth Grey exterior and black interior at no extra cost, while other exterior colours cost between ₹95,000 and ₹1.85 lakh. A white interior option is available for an additional ₹95,000.

Advertisement

The Model Y is available for purchase and registration in Delhi, Gurugram, and Mumbai.

What is a Tesla Supercharger?

A Tesla Supercharger is the company’s proprietary fast-charging network for its electric vehicles, designed to deliver much quicker charging than standard AC chargers. The latest V4 Superchargers, installed at the Delhi Experience Centre, can provide charging speeds of up to 350 kW. At this rate, a Tesla Model Y can recover roughly 250-300 km of range in about 15 minutes, depending on conditions.

V4 units also feature longer cables (about 3 metres) to accommodate a wider range of parking layouts, improved efficiency, and compatibility with future vehicle architectures. They connect directly to Tesla’s navigation system, enabling route planning with charging stops and allowing drivers to monitor charging status in real time through the Tesla app.