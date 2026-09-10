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‘That’s your guy’: Tim Cook gives John Ternus the spotlight at Apple event 2026

‘That’s your guy’: Tim Cook gives John Ternus the spotlight at Apple event 2026

When the Apple event keynote started, Cook made a small appearance at the beginning, dismissing the expectation of his leading the event, and passing the torch to John Ternus

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Sep 10, 2026 1:20 PM IST
‘That’s your guy’: Tim Cook gives John Ternus the spotlight at Apple event 2026Apple event 2026

Apple wrapped up its annual iPhone launch event, introducing iPhone 18 Pro models and the new iPhone Duo. While the event revolved around new Apple hardware products, one of the most notable and rare moments came when Tim Cook handed the spotlight to the company’s new CEO, John Ternus.

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When the Apple event keynote started, Cook made a small appearance at the beginning, dismissing the expectation of his leading the event. He jokingly says, “No, no, no, not me,” and points towards Ternus, saying, “That's your guy. That's your opener.”

Also read: Apple discontinues iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max after new models launch

The moment was notable because Apple’s September events have long been presented by Cook, who led the company’s biggest product launches, particularly its annual iPhone announcements. However, this year, the torch was handed over to Ternus as he took over as CEO, making his first to took over the presentation.

Products launched under Apple CEO John Ternus

Under Ternus, Apple announced five new products, including new iPhones, Apple Watches, and Apple AirPods. The major highlight of the event was the company’s first foldable device, the iPhone Duo, making it Apple’s most expensive iPhone, priced at Rs 2,99,900 in India.

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Alongside iPhone Duo, Apple launched iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max with meaningful upgrades across design, camera, performance, and software. However, the device was also launched with a massive price hike.

Also read: iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17e get costlier in India after Apple event: Check new prices

Lastly, we also have the new Apple Watch Series 12, Apple Watch Ultra 4, and the AirPods 5, all launching with upgraded specifications and new features.

This transitional shift marks a historic turning point for Apple as John Ternus officially takes the reins, signaling a fresh era of hardware design and leadership for the tech giant.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Sep 10, 2026 1:20 PM IST
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