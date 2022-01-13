The Apple iPhone 14 Pro could have a hole and a cutout instead of the notch

It’s 2022 and time to prepare for the Apple iPhone 14 series. Speculations about features and specs have been doing the rounds of social media for a while and many tipsters have hinted that Apple might finally leave the notch behind in 2021. At least for some of the new devices.

If the leaks are correct, some of the iPhone 14 series devices, namely the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max, will not have the notch. The notch on these devices will probably be replaced by a hole and pill-shaped cutout.

Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), tweeted that the Pro models of the iPhone 14 series may feature both a hole and a pill-shaped cutout. This design, as Yound mentions, would be an original and unique to Apple, much like the notch. No other smartphone manufacturer has used the hole and the pill-shaped cutout together yet.

We now believe Apple will have a hole + pill design on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models. The smaller hole will not be invisible...The two hole concept will be unique to Apple, like the notch, not similar to all the pill models from Huawei...Let's see those new renders pic.twitter.com/Udt8cTKzPZ — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) January 12, 2022

Young also speculates that the hole-shaped cutout will house the dot projector and won’t be invisible. This means that the users will be able to see both the cutouts on the screen. This speculation was leaked by @VNchocoTaco last year and Young has confirmed it with his tweet.

Doesn’t look like Touch ID this year…:( — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) January 12, 2022

Young is also of the opinion that the iPhone 14 devices will not include an in-display Touch ID sensor. Many users have been hoping to see an under-display fingerprint reader this year since unlocking iPhone with the Face ID when masked it quite a hassle, unless you are using the smartphone with the Apple Watch.

The iPhone 14 series is going to launch later this year around September.

