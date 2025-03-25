Joint research conducted by OpenAI and MIT Media Lab reveals that heavy users of ChatGPT might experience increased feelings of loneliness and social isolation. The findings are based on recent studies that analysed millions of chat conversations and audio interactions, surveying 4,000 users and tracking nearly 1,000 participants over four weeks. The research utilised OpenAI's GPT-4o, a model released in May 2024, instead of the more recent GPT-4.5.

The studies indicate that "overall, higher daily usage—across all modalities and conversation types—correlated with higher loneliness, dependence, and problematic use, and lower socialisation." This highlights the potential emotional impact of heavy interaction with AI technologies. The studies especially focused on ChatGPT's Advanced Voice Mode, which initially seemed to reduce loneliness but showed diminishing benefits with excessive use.

A small number of "power users," defined as those who use ChatGPT intensively, exhibited a stronger correlation between extensive use and increased loneliness. These users often perceive the chatbot as a "friend" or attribute human-like emotions to it, as "our analysis reveals that a small number of users are responsible for a disproportionate share of the most affective cues."

The research also underscores a paradox: while AI interactions can initially mitigate loneliness, excessive use, especially by those already lonely, could exacerbate their condition. This raises important questions about AI's role in human socialisation and emotional health.

Researchers tested two AI response styles: a "neutral mode" and an "engaging mode." Power users expressed increased loneliness when interacting with the neutral configuration. This suggests that the style of interaction could influence the emotional outcomes for users.

Despite the vast and growing user base of ChatGPT, currently estimated at 400 million weekly active users, these findings signal a need for awareness of the emotional implications of AI use. Experts caution that "people might not necessarily have been using ChatGPT in an emotional way, but you can't divorce being a human from your interactions with technology."

The studies included a randomised controlled trial by MIT and an automated analysis of nearly 40 million ChatGPT interactions by OpenAI. This comprehensive approach underscores the complexity of assessing the emotional impacts of technology, as it inherently involves emotional elements.