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The John Ternus era begins: Apple’s new CEO to take centre stage at September 9 iPhone launch event

The John Ternus era begins: Apple’s new CEO to take centre stage at September 9 iPhone launch event

During the iPhone launch event, Ternus is expected to introduce new-generation iPhones, the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Sep 2, 2026 8:00 AM IST
The John Ternus era begins: Apple’s new CEO to take centre stage at September 9 iPhone launch eventThis year's Apple event will be different as Tim Cook will not be hosting the event as company CEO.

On September 9, Apple will host its annual iPhone launch event, tagged “Surprise and Shine.” Alongside the major launch event, John Ternus is said to take the stage at the event for the first time as Apple CEO, announcing all-new hardware products. The Apple event will take place at Apple’s headquarters in Cupertino, California, and will also be livestreamed for people to watch globally.

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During the launch event, Ternus is expected to introduce new-generation iPhones, the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. Additionally, Apple may also launch its first-ever foldable device, the iPhone Ultra, on the same day, marking a major product category launch under Ternus. Alongside iPhones, we could also see accessories like Apple Watch Series 12, Apple Watch Ultra 4, AirPods, and anticipated Apple Home devices.

Must read: New Apple CEO says 'hello' on X and gets 2.6 million+ views

Therefore, this comes as a crucial launch for Apple as well as for Ternus.

Apple Event 2026: When and where to watch online

As John Ternus takes the stand as Apple CEO, you can watch the entire launch event online across Apple platforms, including Apple TV, the Apple website, the Apple YouTube channel, and others.

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The event is scheduled for September 9, 2026, and the live stream will start at 10:30 PM IST. The event is expected to be about 1 to 2 hours long, since plenty of products are expected to debut, and we can also expect a special speech from Ternus, as it is his first time hosting the Apple event as the company's CEO.

Must read: John Ternus at Apple: How the new CEO rose through the company’s hardware ranks

Apple invite hints iPhone 18 Pro colours

Apple recently shared event invites with journalists and creators, revealing the official iPhone launch date. However, there were also subtle clues on the invites, which hinted at what Apple may have in store for iPhone 18 Pro buyers.

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According to a Bloomberg report, the invite artwork hints at two iPhone 18 Pro upgrades: first, the new Sky Blue finish for the iPhone 18 Pro models and the integration of a mechanical aperture that gives greater control over depth of field and natural background blur.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 2, 2026 8:00 AM IST
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