The John Ternus era begins: Apple’s new CEO to take centre stage at September 9 iPhone launch event

Must read: New Apple CEO says 'hello' on X and gets 2.6 million+ views

Therefore, this comes as a crucial launch for Apple as well as for Ternus.

Apple Event 2026: When and where to watch online

As John Ternus takes the stand as Apple CEO, you can watch the entire launch event online across Apple platforms, including Apple TV, the Apple website, the Apple YouTube channel, and others.

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The event is scheduled for September 9, 2026, and the live stream will start at 10:30 PM IST. The event is expected to be about 1 to 2 hours long, since plenty of products are expected to debut, and we can also expect a special speech from Ternus, as it is his first time hosting the Apple event as the company's CEO.

Must read: John Ternus at Apple: How the new CEO rose through the company’s hardware ranks

Apple invite hints iPhone 18 Pro colours

Apple recently shared event invites with journalists and creators, revealing the official iPhone launch date. However, there were also subtle clues on the invites, which hinted at what Apple may have in store for iPhone 18 Pro buyers.

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According to a Bloomberg report, the invite artwork hints at two iPhone 18 Pro upgrades: first, the new Sky Blue finish for the iPhone 18 Pro models and the integration of a mechanical aperture that gives greater control over depth of field and natural background blur.