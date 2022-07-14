The Khanda, a shaking emoji, a jellyfish, and 28 more new emojis to soon be available on iOS, Android

Apple recently added a set of new emojis to the list with the iOS 15 update bringing in the likes of trolls, peeping out from behind your hands, a saluting emoji, and even a ‘pregnant man’ emoji that left the internet divided. According to reports, 31 new emojis are headed to iOS and Android next year including a shaking face, pushing hands, and a pink heart.

The Unicode Consortium is considering a range of new emojis for Emoji 15 that will roll out next year for both platforms. These include a light blue heart, a grey heart, a pink heart, pushing hands (both left and right in all skin tones on offer), a donkey, a moose, a blackbird, a jellyfish, a goose, a wing, ginger, hyacinth, pea pod, a folding hand fan, a hair pick, a pair of maracas, a flute, the Khanda are all on the list of potential emojis on the new list.

Now, once the United Consortium rolls these out, both Android and iOS will be free to pick their own takes on design for the emojis before they roll them out into their systems. But for understanding, Emojipedia has created a list of sample illustrations for these new emojis so that people can get an idea about what they might look like.

Of course, all these emojis are subject to change before they are finally approved and rolled out officially since they are all currently in the draft stage, so don’t be too disappointed if some of these don’t make the final cut.

The United consortium is going to finalise the list in September this year. As it has been over the last few years, most emojis on the draft list have made the cut, so it is highly likely that these might make it too.

Once the emojis are confirmed, Apple will need to release new versions of iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, and macOS to bring in the new emojis. Apple’s next major software update, across platforms is going to happen in September, so the addition of these emojis is not going to happen any time before next year.