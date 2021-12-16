The latest iOS update makes it easier to erase and reset a locked iPhone, iPad

Apple’s latest software update for the iPhone and the iPad has made it possible for users to erase and reset locked iPhones and iPads without having to connect to a Mac or a PC. The Security Lockout feature that comes in with the iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2 can be used by people who might have gotten locked out of their devices or need to reset them and do not have access to a Mac or a PC.

Earlier, reset and erase was only possible if a user connected the locked device to a Mac or a PC.

The Security Lockout feature gets enabled if you enter the wrong passcode multiple times on your iPhone or iPad. To make the erase and reset function work, you will need access to a cellular or WiFi network though. Also, this does not mean that strangers can wipe off your data and reset your device. For the process to work you will need to punch in your valid Apple ID and connecting password.

So, how does it work?

If you end up typing in the wrong passcode a bunch of times on the iPhone or the iPad, that will pull up the Security Lockout mode automatically on the device screen.

You will then see the option to “Erase iPhone” or “Erase iPad” at the bottom of the screen. Tap on the button, and then tap on it again to confirm.

You will then need to enter your Apple ID and password to sign out of the device to start the process of erasing the data and resetting it.

Now, please keep in mind that this process is going to permanently delete all your data and there is no way to recover that. It is advisable to take a backup of the data before proceeding with the Security Lockout action.

Once the device restarts after the process, you can restore all your data and settings from the backup and also set a new passcode.

The Security Lockout feature is only available post the iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2 updates.

