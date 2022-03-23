The new Apple iPad Air’s build quality has left a lot of customers annoyed

Apple launched its new iPad Air earlier this month bringing the prowess of the in-house Apple M1 chip to the tab. A number of customers are not pleased with what they are getting, but the problem here lies on the outside. Complaints have been coming in about the build quality of the new iPad Air with some users saying that the thin panel of the aluminum enclosure is causing “audible creaks when held”.

Apple is known to make devices as thin as possible without compromising on their structural integrity, but for the new iPad Air this appears to have caused issues going by the online complaints.

On a Reddit thread, which was first reported by iMore, users have posted that there are problems with the way this new iPad Air is constructed, particularly when it comes to the back panel.

The Reddit user who posted the thread mentioned that they had ordered two blue iPad Air devices and found that the “aluminum backplate is a lot thinner than on the iPad Air 4”. The user added that “you can almost feel the battery through the plate when you hold the device”.

The post mentions that both the units ordered came with the same thin panel “causing the tablets to make ‘creaking noises’ when held”. The effect was also verified by a friend of theirs.

And it appears that this user is not the only one to have spotted this issue with others posting similar experiences to the thread. One user has also posted a video demonstrating the creaking noises on the device.

Apple has not commented on these complaints, it remains to be seen if they do, and it is also not known exactly how many iPad Airs are affected “to a level where they creak”.

The new iPad Air is available for Rs 54,900 for the 64GB model and for Rs 68,900 for the 256GB model.

