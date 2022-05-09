The next Motorola Razr spotted online: Take a look at the Motorola Maven

When Motorola brought its OG foldable, the Motorola Razr back in a new avatar in 2019, the expectations were huge. While the device introduced a foldable screen and looked pretty sleek, the specs and performance were largely unimpressive. The company tried its luck again with a second iteration but given that the likes of Samsung and others had already introduced their foldables in the market leaving Motorola wanting.

But clearly, the company has no plans of stopping.

The next foldable Motorola has coming is codenamed Maven and it is expected to be a flagship-class device with some great specs. Additionally, reports have it that it should see a summer release.

The first look of the Motorola Maven comes courtesy 91Mobiles and the device appears to be “completely redesigned”. In its new avatar, the Maven looks more like the Galaxy Z Flip 3 than the Razr or the Razr 5G.

“Slightly boxier and more squared off than its predecessors (while also eliminating the chin and repositioning the fingerprint sensor to the power button) it attempts to up its imaging game with dual rear cameras, as Samsung has done with Flip,” tipster Evan Blass writes.

(Photo: 91Mobiles)

The cameras on the Motorola Maven are tipped to include a 50MP primary shooter along with a wide-angle and a macro sensor with 13MP native resolution. The selfie cam, housed in a punch hole in the FHD+ display, is expected to be a 32MP one.

According to reports, Motorola was “initially planning” two versions of the handset - one with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, and the other with the yet-to-be-announced Plus variant of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (SM8475); “however, with reported delays in the delivery of the latter SoC, it’s not clear how Moto plans to proceed with the SKUs which feature it”.

The Motorola Maven is expected to be available in bunch of memory configurations including 8GB or 12GB of RAM paired with 256GB or 512GB of internal storage.

Reports mention that the device is going to ship to China first, starting July or early August will then be rolled out globally later. The foldable is going to be available in Quartz Black and Tranquil Blue.

