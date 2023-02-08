'The race starts today': Microsoft officially brings ChatGPT AI to Bing and Edge

Microsoft has introduced ChatGPT to Bing and Edge. The software giant has integrated the same technology that is utilized by the popular AI tool ChatGPT. The search engine and browser will be able to provide an unprecedented level of search results. Additionally, Microsoft has also introduced AI-enhanced features for the Edge browser. The company claims that the new additions will change the entire experience of browsing the web and finding information online.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said, “It’s a new day in search. The race starts today, and we’re going to move and move fast.” He further said, “Most importantly, we want to have a lot of fun innovating again in search, because it’s high time.”

What has changed in Bing and Edge?

Microsoft has combined search, browsing, and chat into one experience through Bing and Edge.

The new Bing provides improved search results with a sidebar for comprehensive answers offered by the AI.

Bing also has a new interactive chat feature for complex searches

The new Bing can also generate content for inspiration, with all sources cited

Microsoft Edge has been updated with AI capabilities, a new look, and added chat and compose functionalities

Edge can summarize lengthy financial reports and assist with composing content, adapting to the web page being viewed

The new Bing is powered by a next-generation OpenAI large language model, more advanced than ChatGPT and GPT-3.5.

Microsoft has developed a proprietary method, called the Prometheus model, to maximize the power of the OpenAI model

AI has been applied to the core Bing search ranking engine, resulting in significant improvements in relevance

The user experience has been reinvented with a unified search, browser, and chat experience.

Availability

Microsoft has announced that the new Bing is available today in a limited preview on desktop, and everyone can visit Bing.com today to try sample queries and sign up for the waitlist. The company will scale the preview to millions in the coming weeks. A mobile experience will also be in preview soon.