The Tim Cook story: From Steve Jobs’ no. 2 to Apple CEO

He joined Apple in 1998 and went on to oversee worldwide operations, reseller relationships and the company's supply chain as senior vice president of Operations and later chief operating officer.

That background would eventually shape the way Cook approached Apple's business. Rather than trying to replicate Steve Jobs' product-focused persona, he brought an operations-led approach to running one of the world's biggest technology companies.

From supply chain to Apple CEO

Cook joined Apple in 1998 after working in the technology and manufacturing sectors. At Apple, he quickly became closely associated with supply-chain management and operational efficiency.

His role involved managing Apple's worldwide operations and maintaining relationships with resellers, while keeping a close watch on the supply chain. His work helped Apple improve its operations and profitability.

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When Steve Jobs resigned as Apple's CEO in August 2011, Cook became his successor. The move placed an operations specialist at the centre of a company famous for its design and consumer products.

What did Tim Cook change at Apple?

Under Cook, Apple expanded beyond its traditional hardware business. Services became an increasingly important part of the company, with offerings including Apple Music, Apple TV+, iCloud+, Apple Fitness+ and Apple Arcade.

He also oversaw the expansion of Apple's product ecosystem, including Apple Watch and AirPods, while the company moved further into its own chip development. Apple's transition from Intel processors to its own M-series chips became a major example of its increasing control over hardware and software.

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Cook also introduced a dividend and continued Apple's share-buyback programme, making capital returns an important part of the company's financial strategy.

What happens to Tim Cook now?

Cook is preparing to move into a new role after 15 years as Apple's CEO. Apple has announced that he will become executive chairman on September 1, 2026, while John Ternus, Apple's senior vice president of Hardware Engineering, will become CEO.

Cook will therefore remain part of Apple's leadership even after leaving the CEO position, marking the end of one chapter while keeping him connected to the company he has led since 2011.