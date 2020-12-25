These Samsung smartphones may soon get latest Android OS update

South Korean tech giant Samsung is planning to roll out Android 11-based OneUI 3.0 to its budget smartphones soon. So far, the company has only launched the latest Android 11 update to its premium offerings like - Galaxy Z Flip 5G foldable phone, Galaxy S20 Series and Galaxy Note 20 Series.

For Android original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), it usually takes a fair period of time to get the latest version of the operating system (OS) on older devices. For Android 11, the official update schedule kicked off in early December and continues to expand. Recently, Samsung has opened the One UI 3.0 beta program for budget smartphones like - Galaxy A-series and Galaxy M-series.

Samsung has already started inviting the Galaxy M31 customers and the Galaxy A51 customers to be a part of its beta program, as per a report in Hindustan Times. Registrations for Samsung's One UI 3.0 beta program started on December 23.

Galaxy M31 customers can register for the firm's latest One UI 3.0 beta program in India, while Galaxy A51 customers can register for same in Korea.

To be a part of this program, Galaxy M31 or the Galaxy A51 customers can go to the Samsung Members app on their devices and click on join the One UI 3 beta program. Once they register successfully for the program, they will get a beta update of the One UI 3.0 on their smartphones soon.

Samsung has shared the complete list of Galaxy M-series and Galaxy A-series smartphones that might be eligible to be a part of the program. The A-series smartphones which might be eligible for the update are -- Galaxy A21, Galaxy A31, Galaxy A51, and Galaxy A71 amongst others.

On the other hand, Galaxy M-series devices that might be eligible for the update are -- Galaxy M01, Galaxy M11, Galaxy M21, Galaxy M51 and Galaxy M31 Prime. You can verify the complete record on Samsung's official website.

